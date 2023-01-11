Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk outside the Uniqlo flagship store in Ginza, Tokyo, on Sept 3, 2022. Photo: iStock/winhorse
business

Uniqlo operator to raise annual salaries in Japan by up to 40%

TOKYO

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing Co said Wednesday it will raise the annual salaries of its workers in Japan by up to 40 percent in March in an effort to narrow the remuneration gap with its employees overseas and increase the company's global competitiveness.

Due to the revision of its remuneration system covering 8,400 full-time employees, the labor cost of the casual clothing chain operator is expected to increase by around 15 percent.

Starting monthly salaries for university graduates will be increased to 300,000 yen from the current 255,000 yen, an annual pay hike of about 18 percent, the company said.

The monthly salaries of new store managers will be 390,000 yen, up 100,000 yen and an increase of around 36 percent annually. The annual earnings of other employees will also be increased by up to 40 percent, according to the company.

The Japanese government has urged companies to raise wages amid rising living costs, and the global clothing giant's move is expected to affect the annual shunto spring wage negotiations between management and labor across Japan.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno welcomed Fast Retailing's decision and said he hopes other companies will follow suit and raise wages "to the maximum extent."

"The best way to address the high commodity prices at the moment is to continuously raise wages to keep pace with rising prices," the top government spokesman said at a regular news conference.

Fast Retailing employees' bonuses are also expected to rise based on the forthcoming changes. The company said it will scrap executive allowances and implement a common grading system for deciding employees' salaries.

The latest pay raise comes after the company increased its part-time workers' hourly wages in Japan by about 20 percent on average last September.

Fast Retailing posted a record net profit of 273.34 billion yen for the year that ended last August, up 60.9 percent from a year earlier, helped by robust overseas sales.

Operating profit was 297.33 billion yen on sales of 2.3 trillion yen. Both were record highs.

Login to comment

Kudos to Uniqlo...they will certainly not be having trouble attracting staff with this kind of publicity and remuneration policy. Well played , one wonders how many other J- companies will follow suit.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Starting monthly salaries for university graduates will be increased to 300,000 yen from the current 255,000 yen, an annual pay hike of about 18 percent, the company said.

To translate the Kyodo-speak, a new salaryman/OL makes US$27,000 per year...

Is that supposed to be good?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

That is impressive, they will still make a profit and retain staff. I am shocked and pleased at the same time. Let’s see what other companies rise to that challenge.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The company said it will scrap executive allowances

Aha! The real truth is at the end of the article, as usual.

That is impressive

Some people on here are super easy to impress, with no critical thinking skills.

The target demo of Kyodo and the voters the LDP counts on.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

