 Japan Today
Image: iStock
business

Uniqlo operator to raise starting salary in Japan to ¥370,000

0 Comments
TOKYO

Fast Retailing Co, the operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain, said Monday its group will hike the starting salary of new employees in Japan to 370,000 yen from 330,000 yen, raising it for the second consecutive year to spur competitiveness.

Uniqlo, GU, PLST and Link Theory are set to take on roughly 480 new graduates in the spring and the 40,000 yen hike is for those hired in management candidate programs that often involve overseas transfers.

It is the fourth hike such employees have received since 2020, with their wages growing by 160,000 yen over the six years. Their annual income, including bonuses, is expected to be around 5.9 million yen, up 12 percent from the current rate.

Employees assuming jobs that do not require relocation will receive a starting salary of 280,000 yen, up from 255,000 yen.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

