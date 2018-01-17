Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Uniqlo to open first store in Sweden in fall

TOKYO

Uniqlo, the Japanese global apparel retailer, on Wednesday announced plans to open its first store in the Swedish market in the fall.

Located in the heart of the city adjacent to the King’s Garden (Kungsträdgården), one of the most historical and popular parks in Stockholm, the new store, measuring a total of 1,580 square meters, will offer LifeWear for men, women, and kids across four levels.

LifeWear is available in a variety of colors and designs for people of all ages.

"We are extremely honored and proud to be launching in Sweden in 2018, the year of the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Sweden,” said Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president & CEO, Fast Retailing. “Our entry will mark the company’s first presence in the Nordic region, and it also reflects our ongoing plans to expand our business throughout Europe. As one of the world’s most innovative nations, Sweden has an appreciation for technology and design, as well as for leading a modern lifestyle. I hope the Swedish public will embrace our LifeWear concept and make it their own,” he added.

