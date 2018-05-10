Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Uniqlo to open its first store in India in autumn 2019

TOKYO

Uniqlo, the Japanese global apparel retailer, on Wednesday announced plans to launch in India with the opening of a first store in Delhi in the fall 2019, marking the brand’s entry into the South Asia region.

Following the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary in Delhi in May, Uniqlo will begin recruiting local staff as it prepares to open its store in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

"Our entry in India represents a significant step in our company’s global strategy, and we are very pleased and excited to be part of the country’s growing retail market,” said Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president and CEO of Fast Retailing Co Ltd, the operator of the Uniqlo brand. “We look forward to introducing Uniqlo and our high quality, affordable LifeWear apparel in India, while at the same time contributing to the expansion of the Indian economy.”

High quality, functional, affordable and constantly evolving, LifeWear is available in a variety of colors and styles for people of all ages. The first Uniqlo store will be located in Delhi, and the company said it will focus on expanding its presence in the capital region before considering other areas.

India will become the latest in a string of new markets for Uniqlo worldwide, following earlier announcements to launch in Sweden and the Netherlands in Fall 2018.

