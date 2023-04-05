Uniqlo Yodobashi Akiba opening in Tokyo on April 14

Global apparel retailer Uniqlo says its Yodobashi Akiba store will open in the Akihabara area of Tokyo, Japan's famous electronics district, on April 14.

The store will occupy the 7th floor of the Yodobashi Akiba Building, with electronics retailer Yodobashi Camera on floors 1-6. Items will be presented with coordinated displays in combination with household appliances and electronics to represent typical scenes from daily life.

During the three-day opening period from Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16, customers visiting the store will receive as a gift a box of Tirol chocolates with an original design. Tirol is collaborating with Uniqlo to commemorate the opening of the Yodobashi Akiba store, with the first 3,000 customers each day eligible to receive a special "Big Tirol" box, featuring an original Uniqlo design and containing 12 pieces of Tirol chocolate.

A giant capsule prize machine will be placed in the open square in front of the Yodobashi Akiba Building entrance. Customers who spend 5,000 yen or more at the Uniqlo store will be able to spin the machine to participate in a prize draw, with prizes including household appliances from Yodobashi Camera, and items from popular nearby stores.

From the opening day, voice announcements for the store will be provided by popular voice actress (and Akihabara native) Megumi Ogata. The famous actress has voiced characters in many legendary anime series, including "Neon Genesis Evangelion," "Yu-Gi-Oh!" and "Sailor Moon."

To commemorate the launch of the UT T-shirt collection featuring the popular manga series "Case Closed" (also known as Detective Conan), the title character Detective Conan himself will be at the store to meet fans during the three-day opening period. The Case Closed UT collection features T-shirts with original designs incorporating scenes and art from the animated TV series, and will be available exclusively from UNIQLO.

Uniqlo Yodobashi Akiba will also offer the popular UTme! Service, through which customers can customize T-shirts and tote bags using stamps that feature Akihabara icons.

Source: Uniqlo

© JCN Newswire