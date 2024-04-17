 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Earns United Airlines
FILE - A United Airlines Boeing 787 approaches for landing in Lisbon, Sept. 2, 2023, with the setting moon in the background. United Airlines reports their earnings on Tuesday, april 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
business

United Airlines reports $124 million loss in a quarter marred by grounding of some Boeing planes

0 Comments
By DAVID KOENIG

United Airlines said Tuesday that it lost $124 million in the first quarter, which it blamed on a three-week grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 9s after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines Max jetliner in January.

United indicated it would receive far fewer new planes from Boeing this year than it expected, and it has begun leasing Airbus jets to fill out its fleet.

Financial results released by the airline pointed to continued strength in demand for air travel, especially within the United States and across the Atlantic. United forecast better-than-expected profit in the second quarter.

In the first quarter, however, United said it was hobbled by the temporary loss of its 79 Max 9 aircraft during most of January. The airline was forced to cancel hundreds of flights and switch planes on many others.

United said the grounding cost it $200 million — enough to turn a small profit into a loss for the quarter.

Alaska, the only other U.S. carrier using the Max 9, has reported getting $160 million in "initial compensation from Boeing for the grounding. A United official declined to discuss negotiations with the aircraft maker.

United has already asked its pilots to volunteer for unpaid time off next month and could extend that request into the fall.

Chicago-based United Airlines Holdings said that excluding special items it lost 15 cents per share. Analysts on average expected a loss of 58 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue rose nearly 10%, to $12.54 billion, beating the Wall Street forecast of $12.45 billion.

United forecast that it will earn between $3.75 and $4.25 per share in the second quarter, which would top analysts' average prediction of $3.73 per share.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Kanazawa Castle

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 15 – 21, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Suwa Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

Can You Find a Job in Japan With No Japanese Skills?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Bethany “Bitsii” Nakamura on Breathing New Life into Abandoned Homes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves for Home Decor

Savvy Tokyo

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog

Moving to Japan in 2024: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

10 New Japanese Skincare Products for Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo