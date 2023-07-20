Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Earns United
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from Denver International Airport, June 10, 2020, in Denver. United earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
business

United Airlines says it made $1 billion in second quarter and sees strong remainder of 2023

0 Comments
By DAVID KOENIG

United Airlines said Wednesday it earned more than $1 billion in the second quarter despite canceling 3,800 flights in the last two weeks of June, when it struggled to recover from storms that crippled its key operation in the New York City area.

United indicated that it sees no let-up in strong demand for tickets: It raised its forecast of full-year profit.

The report underscores how airline revenue and profits are soaring as travel bounces back after the pandemic. Big carriers like United are benefitting especially from the strong recovery in international travel after the lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions.

Cheaper fuel is also helping. United spent $1 billion less on fuel than it did in the same quarter last year.

United's second-quarter profit of $1.08 billion compared with $329 million in profit a year earlier. It works out to $5.03 per share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $14.18 billion. Both figures beat Wall Street expectations. Analysts had forecast earnings of $4.03 per share on revenue of $13.90 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

The peak summer travel season extends well into the July-through-September quarter, and Chicago-based United is raising its full-year forecast to between $11 and $12 per share, up from a previous $10 to $12 per share and topping analysts' prediction of $9.78 per share.

United executives declined to discuss the results until Thursday, when they hold a call with analysts and reporters.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Achi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo

Funabashi Anderson Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girls’ Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

5 Delicious Summer Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Villages in Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

Teaching English in Japan: 5 Essential Stories from Foreign Instructors

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places In Japan You Are Not Allowed To Visit (And How to Still Enjoy Them)

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

What’s next for you? Great Jobs in Japan for JET Programme Teachers and ESL Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog