 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
United Airlines foresees growth in demand and expects a strong fourth quarter Image: AFP/File
business

United Airlines sees demand 'strengthening' as profits edge lower

0 Comments
NEW YORK

United Airlines reported a slight dip in profits Wednesday as operating expenses ticked higher, adding that a strengthening demand outlook would boost fourth-quarter results.

The big US carrier reported third-quarter profits of $949 million, down 1.7 percent from the year-ago level, as growth in operating expenses edged out the increase in revenues of 2.6 percent to $15.2 billion.

The company estimated fourth-quarter profits of between $3.00 and $3.50 per share, better than Wall Street estimates.

United is poised for a "strong" fourth quarter "as the demand environment strengthens," said a United press release.

The outlook echoes bullish commentary about consumer appetite earlier this month from Delta Air Lines.

Both carriers have billed themselves as able to provide a premium-travel experience that emphasizes better onboard amenities in addition to reliable operations in an effort to strengthen brand loyalty.

United's press release emphasized perks such as Apple TV on board, increased investment on food quality and the introduction of Starlink Wi-Fi on flights, which is scheduled to launch on Thursday in a flight from Newark to Houston.

The company promises Starlink on "every plane by 2027," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "Our customers value the United experience, making them increasingly loyal to United."

Shares of United fell 1.8 percent in after-hours trading.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Period Underwear in Japan: A Savvy Guide With Brand Recommendations

Savvy Tokyo

Kinugawa Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Buying Baking Ingredients in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Art Activities in Tokyo That Will Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 of the Coolest Movie Locations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Oze National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Budget (But Super Fun) Dates in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo