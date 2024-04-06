Universal Studios in Osaka to double foreign employees by year-end

The operator of Universal Studios Japan in Osaka is seeking to more than double the number of its foreign employees by the end of the year to beef up multilingual services amid a rising number of inbound tourists.
USJ LLC aims to hire 200 people from abroad such as South Korea and Taiwan for a year on working holiday programs, which allow young people to visit and work in partner countries and regions.
As of January, approximately 180 foreign nationals were working at the popular amusement park in western Japan, the park operator said.
The number of foreign visitors to Japan jumped more than sixfold from the previous year to 25.07 million in 2023, on the back of the removal of border restrictions related to COVID-19 and a weak yen.
The company will recruit foreign nationals who meet certain criteria, such as Japanese-language skills, through temporary staffing agencies, to work at eateries in the park for the time being.
The company held a briefing session in Taiwan in December, while online sessions targeting people in South Korea were held in late March as well.
Nine workers from Taiwan received job training last month on how to serve customers and take on other restaurant duties.
They started working in late March after going through additional training sessions and observing operations at Super Nintendo World, an area particularly popular among foreign visitors.
"I would like to provide great services to park guests by making the most of my knowledge," said a 27-year-old employee from Taiwan, who is well-versed in English, Chinese and Japanese.
Japanese employees carry translation devices, but the USJ operator decided that foreign workers were necessary to raise the satisfaction levels of guests from overseas.
"We will push forward the hiring and nurturing (of foreign employees) by focusing on quality," said Takanobu Okawara of the company's human resources department.© KYODO
Redemption
Temporary staffing agencies is all you have to know. They will probably get more than half.
shogun36
and?
what is this? Ground breaking news?
just do it, if it’s necessary for your business.
SwissToni
Im surprised he got to the end of that sentence! What nurturing of short term working holiday visa employees?
justasking
One of the reasons you get special feeling in Japan amusement parks like USJ and Disney, is because of the Japanese staff. Replace them with non-Japanese and you don't get the same uber polite treatment. Just go to Dotonbori in Osaka to experience what I am saying. The place have nothing but foreign staffs - they are rude and impatient and definitely removes that Japan atmosphere.
Please don't do this, USJ.
John-San
James: You are correct
I would stay clear of any Hollywood entertainment company and that certainly includes Disney.
ifd66
The Japanese staff may be very polite, but until USJ starts putting limits on the numbers of people attending each day to reduce the horrendous waiting times, USJ (and Disney) will continue the biggest rip off Japan has to offer its visitors.
kurisupisu
I’ve been served by Vietnamese staff in combini here without any greeting or a thank you-definitely feels strange
リッチ
More low paying jobs for top spending parks
Redemption
I stopped going to amusement ripoff parks when coronavirus hit. Haven't missed them.
WiseOneIn Kansai
I agree with the comment about the service from the foreign staff. It really has to do with training.
My friend and I went to get some Japanese fast food today to take with us to see the cherry blossoms. We were served by a young middle-eastern boy of around 20, he took our order then told the young chef in the kitchen, then leaned against the wall and played on his personal smartphone.
Some other customers came in, he didn't shout out welcome, he placed glasses of water in front of the customers and then went back to his previous spot and took out his phone again.
When our order was ready, he forgot to include our salads and he didn't give us any chopsticks.
My friend called him over and told him in Japanese that he should get off his smartphone and concentrate on his job.
The young lad lazily gave a 15° bow and said "Sumimasen."
Snowy
Too bad! I hope this is not real.
https://x.com/stevelaws/status/1776553803963109600?s=46
King Of Pringles
@ Snowy
Japan's Immigration has just implemented a program which will allow up to 820,000 "foreign specified skilled workers" from multiple foreign countries, not just Nigeria...that post is clickbait
WA4TKG
So what?; now they’ll have TWO ?
I recently have been meeting quite a few young ladies here in Okinawa that say they’re from Osaka. Nothing unusual about that but when I mention that I’ve never been there, more than once I’ve been told: “ There’s NOTHING there”, that’s what my ex used to tell me, lol.