Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Bitcoin hits record $28,600 as 2020 rally powers on

0 Comments
By Tom Wilson
LONDON

Bitcoin on Wednesday jumped to a record $28,599.99, after the digital currency almost quadrupled in value this year amid heightened interest from bigger investors.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency was last up 2.3% at $28,012. It has surged by nearly half since breaking $20,000 for the first time on Dec 16.

Bitcoin has increasingly seen demand from larger U.S. investors in particular, attracted by its perceived inflation-hedging qualities and potential for quick gains, as well as expectations it would become a mainstream payments method.

Investors said limited supply of bitcoin - produced by so-called "mining" computers that validate blocks of transactions by competing to solve mathematical puzzles - has helped power upward moves over recent days.

Many recent entrants to the market are holding onto positions, they said.

"The supply side to the bitcoin market will remain tight," said Jacob Skaaning of crypto hedge fund ARK36.

The latest gains took bitcoin's market capitalisation past$518 billion, according to industry website CoinMarketCap.

Other major cryptocurrencies, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, were flat. Ethereum, the second biggest, was down 0.4%, on track for a 2020 gain of around 465%.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Raising A Child In Japan: The Three-Year Health Check

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Our Favourite Beauty Products 2020: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo