BOJ will not hesitate to ease further if needed, says deputy governor

By Leika Kihara
TOKYO

The Bank of Japan will not hesitate to ease monetary policy further if needed, its deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya said, warning that the country's budding economic recovery remains vulnerable to damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank will also consider extending a September deadline for its pandemic-relief programs after scrutinizing economic and financial conditions, he said.

"Japan's economy is headed for a recovery. But consumers will likely remain cautious about spending as curbs to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic continues," Amamiya said in an online seminar on Tuesday.

"We'll extend the (relief program) if needed. Depending on the situation, we also won't hesitate taking additional monetary easing steps as needed," he added.

On climate change, Amamiya said it was an issue that has a huge impact on Japan's economy and financial system.

"We will consider what we can do as a central bank within our mandate of achieving price and financial stability," he said.

The BOJ last year ramped up asset purchases and put in place a loan program aimed at channeling money to cash-strapped small firms to cushion the blow from the health crisis.

With the pandemic still weighing on Japan's recovery, BOJ officials have signaled their readiness to extend the program and reach a decision either at its rate review next week or in July.

