Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

China's factory output posts first increase for 2020 but consumption still weak

0 Comments
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING

China's industrial output rose 3.9% in April from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, expanding for the first time this year as the world's second-largest economy slowly emerged from its coronavirus lockdown.

That was faster than the 1.5% increase forecast in a Reuters poll on analysts and followed a 1.1% fall in March.

After months of lockdowns, China is slowly reopening its economy as the coronavirus outbreak on the mainland has come under control.

However, it continues to face major challenges in recovery as the pandemic has now swept the globe, affecting other major economies and trading partners.

The National Bureau of Statistics said China's economy was recovering but still faced many challenges as the coronavirus spread globally.

Louis Kuijs, Head of Asia Economics at Oxford Economics, expects a global recession will weigh on China's recovery.

"But China's growth now relies largely on domestic demand," he said. "We expect the improvement in consumption momentum to continue, albeit from a weak starting point and gradually, while we see investment outperforming consumption, benefiting from more significant policy support."

China's economy contracted 6.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, shrinking for the first time since at least 1992.

Producer prices saw their sharpest fall in four years earlier this week, showing weakening industrial demand.

Many Chinese factories are grappling with slashed or cancelled overseas orders after reopening as global demand stays tepid.

While the country's exports saw an unexpected rebound in April, driven in part by demand for medical supplies, imports saw a sharper-than-expected dive, signalling weak domestic demand.

Manufacturing surveys in April showed a collapse in export orders.

China's central bank said on Sunday that it would step up policy support for the economy, which would include help for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Consumption remained weak with retail sales falling 7.5% in April, faster than a forecast 7.0% decline.

Sales tumbled in the first three months of the year as shops, restaurants and other places with crowds closed across the country.

Fixed asset investment fell 10.3% in January-April, compared with a forecast 10.0% fall and a 16.1% decline in January-March.

Private sector fixed-asset investment, which accounts for 60% of total investment, fell 13.3% in January-April, compared with an 18.8% decline in the first three months of the year.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

GaijinPot’s 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 10 Photos

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shizuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Nutrition Labels

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 19, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

How to Fill in Japan’s COVID-19 Stimulus Application

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Manga that Deserve an Anime Adaptation

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Should I Stay Or Should I Go?”

Savvy Tokyo