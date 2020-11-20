Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

China to cut tariffs, boost imports of high-quality goods and services

0 Comments
BEIJING

China will continue to cut its tariffs and expand imports of high-quality goods and services, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, while vowing to push reforms and promote an innovation-driven growth model.

"We will further reduce tariffs and institutional costs..., and expand imports of high-quality products and services from all countries," Xi said in a keynote speech delivered via video at the APEC CEO Dialogues, ahead of a leaders' virtual summit on the future of international cooperation on Friday.

China will pursue higher quality growth through its "dual circulation" development model, driven by technological innovation, Xi said.

Xi also called for stronger policy coordination among international communities and said globalization is "irreversible" and that China will not engage in "de-coupling".

"Our new development pattern is not a closed domestic single circulation, but an open and mutually promoting domestic and international dual circulation," Xi said.

The "dual circulation" strategy envisages that China's next phase of development will depend mainly on "domestic circulation" or an internal cycle of production, distribution and consumption, backed by domestic technological innovation.

Xi also said China will sign free trade pacts with more countries and will promote a high-quality Belt and Road initiative.

At a key meeting last month, Xi and other leaders laid out a blueprint for China's five-year plan and key objectives for the next 15 years. They include a goal to turn China into a "high income" nation by 2025 and advance to a "moderately developed" nation by 2035.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo