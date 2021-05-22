Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Elon Musk says Tesla eyeing Russia as a potential production hub

2 Comments
MOSCOW

Elon Musk said on Friday that Tesla was close to establishing a presence in Russia and was looking at whether it could open factories there.

Addressing an event in Russia via video link, Musk said the company already had production sites in China and the United States, but was looking at opening production facilities in other parts of the world.

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade invited Musk to Russia.

"Dear @Elonmusk, we were delighted to learn that you are considering building a factory in Russia. By the way, we have a number of state support measures for local OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). Come to see us, we'll talk about it:)," it said on social media in English.

Russian small private carmaker Zetta is designing an electric car and plans to launch production this year.

The auto industry in Russia, a global oil and gas exporter, has no successful electric car projects at present and analysts see slim prospects in the near future, primarily due to poor charging infrastructure.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Heh. Russia doesn't make anything. Would you buy a car made in Russia?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

What the point of trying to sanction Russia when the US own businessmen keep pouring money into Russia?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog