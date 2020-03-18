Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Fujifilm shares hit daily limit high on China coronavirus drug trial boost

0 Comments
TOKYO

Shares in Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp were untraded at their daily limit high amid a glut of buy orders on Wednesday after a Chinese official said the company's Avigan anti-flu drug appeared to help coronavirus patients recover.

Avigan, also known as Favipiravir, is manufactured by a subsidiary of Fujifilm, which has a healthcare arm though it is better known for its cameras. The treatment was approved for use in Japan in 2014.

Favipiravir has been effective, with no obvious side-effects, in helping new coronavirus patients recover, Zhang Xinmin, an official at China's Science and Technology Ministry, told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

Fujifilm Holdings was not immediately available for comment.

In a clinical trial in Shenzhen involving 80 participants, patients who took Favipiravir showed greater chest improvement and took less time to test negative for the genomic trace of the virus, compared with patients not given the drug, Zhang said.

First developed by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd, the drug has been approved for manufacturing in China by Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for use against new or recurring influenza in adults, the Chinese drugmaker said in a filing last month.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan Heritage

Listening and learning from the voices of history

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

The "silver-lining" in the cloud!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Shrines & Temples

Ginkakuji (Silver Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

Cosmetics

Top 5 Japanese Beauty Products To Save Your Skin From Wearing A Mask All-Day

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Where Should We Live?”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the ATM in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nara

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining