Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nomura to investigate Archegos-related loss

0 Comments
By Takashi Umekawa
TOKYO

Nomura has set up an internal team to investigate a possible $2 billion loss relating to Archegos Capital Management, two people familiar with the matter said.

Archegos, a New York investment fund run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, collapsed last month when its debt-laden bets on media companies including ViacomCBS unraveled.

Nomura, Credit Suisse and other global banks, which acted as brokers for Archegos, scrambled to sell the shares they held as collateral and unwind the trades.

The loss incurred by Nomura has thrown Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank's risk management into question and attracted scrutiny from the country's regulators.

Nomura plans to disclose details related to the loss, which it disclosed in March, later this month, possibly on April 27, one of the sources told Reuters.

The bank has set up the team to look into the bank's risk management practices, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

A spokesman for Nomura declined to comment.

Japanese regulators are heightening scrutiny of high-risk trades by financial firms in the wake of Archegos.

The securities unit of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) also said last month its loss related to an unnamed U.S. client was estimated at around $270 million.

A source said the client was Archegos.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Who To Pick?’ and ‘A Girls’ Bar’?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Battling Ingrained Sexism in the Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

Linemo, Ahamo, Povo or Rakuten Un-Limit: Which New Phone Plan is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

Retiring in Japan: What’s the Best Strategy?

GaijinPot Blog