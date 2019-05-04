Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yusaku Maezawa Photo: REUTERS file
business

Fashion tycoon Maezawa says he is selling valuable paintings because he has no money

0 Comments
By Sam Nussey
TOKYO

Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa said he plans to auction off artworks worth millions of dollars because he has no money.

Maezawa, the founder and CEO of online fashion retailer Zozo, said in a Twitter post that he plans to sell several items at a Sotheby's auction in New York on May 16.

The art-loving billionaire attached screenshots of two artworks to the post - an Ed Ruscha painting with an estimate of$2 million-$3 million and an Andy Warhol flowers painting with an estimate of $1.5 million-$2 million.

In response to a user query if the sale was because he has no money, Maezawa replied in a Twitter post on Sunday, "Yes, I never have any money because I always spend it," ending the post with a laughing face emoji.

The publicity-seeking entrepreneur's past spending antics include the $110 million purchase of a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting and signing up to be the first private passenger taken around the moon by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Maezawa's ambitions have hit turbulence with the billionaire only recently returning to Twitter after a series of corporate missteps saw Zozo's stock price plunge by more than half and left its cash position weakened.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

he is rich in life even spent most of his money, life is short. enjoy while you can.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Masako Owada: The Woman Who Just Became Japan’s New Empress

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Timeline of Emperor Akihito’s Reign of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Nijigen no Mori (Awaji Island Anime Park)

GaijinPot Travel

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

7 Convenience Store Items for Vegetarians in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Tweet of the Week #29

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Culture

The Mask Behind the Mask Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog