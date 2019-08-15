Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan surpasses China as largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries

0 Comments
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK

Japan overtook China as the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries in June, after raising its holdings to a nearly three-year high, according to U.S. Treasury department data released on Thursday.

Japan's holdings of U.S. Treasuries rose to $1.122 trillion in June, from $1.101 trillion in May, and were its largest since October 2016.

It was not the first time that Japan supplanted China as the largest non-U.S. Treasury holder. From January to May 2017, Japan held more Treasuries than China, data showed.

"The generally low- and negative-yielding sovereign debt market make Treasuries comparatively more attractive than European and Japanese debt," said Benjamin Jeffery, rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The steepening of the yield curve -- when rates on long-term bonds are higher than short-term notes -- in June made currency hedging costs "a bit less onerous for foreign buyers," he added.

China was the second largest owner of U.S. Treasuries with$1.112 trillion in June, compared with $1.110 trillion the previous month.

Overall, major foreign holders of Treasuries had $6.636 trillion of U.S. government debt in June, up from $6.539 trillion in May, suggesting continued demand for the safe-haven asset.

Foreign flows of U.S. Treasuries showed an outflow of $7.71 billion in June, from net selling of $32.785 billion in May. Foreign official institutions sold $14.605 billion during the month, compared with outflows from the same group totaling$21.998 billion in May.

Offshore private investors purchased Treasuries amounting to$7.071 billion in June.

Data also showed that after 13 straight months of selling, foreigners finally bought U.S. stocks in June to the tune of$26.589 billion, after outflows of $1.445 billion in May.

Foreigners also bought $99.1 billion in net long-term securities in April, after buying $4.6 billion in May, the report showed.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Daimonji

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Sado Island Earth Celebration

GaijinPot Travel

Permanent Poop Museum Now Open in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Community Support

Cocofulu and Melissa: Bilingual Baking Classes Seasoned with Friendship

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 33, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Art & Culture

Top 3 Roppongi Exhibitions To See This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Interviews

The #KimOhNo Conversation: How Do Japanese People Feel About It Now?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon