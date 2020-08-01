Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man walks past a sign outside Pfizer Headquarters in New York City. Photo: REUTERS file
business

Pfizer, BioNTech to supply 120 mil doses of experimental coronavirus vaccine to Japan

0 Comments
LONDON

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have agreed to supply Japan with 120 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine in the first half of 2021, the companies said on Friday.

The companies did not disclose the financial details of the agreement, but said terms were based on the volume of doses and the timing of the delivery.

The United States has signed a similar deal with Pfizer and BioNtech for 100 million doses for nearly $2 billion, which amounts to a $39 price tag for what is likely to be a two dose treatment course.

There is no current vaccine for COVID-19. The disease has claimed 670,000 lives and upended economies, and there are over 150 vaccines in various stages of development against the still fast-spreading virus.

BioNTech and Pfizer on Monday began a large, late-stage trial of their vaccine candidate to demonstrate its efficacy.

Daiichi Sankyo Co is in discussions to provide supplies of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford for use in Japan.

Assuming clinical success of the vaccines, Pfizer and BioNtech said they are on track to seek regulatory review for the vaccine as early as October.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Shiretoko Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Launching And Nurturing An Online Community In Japan With Amanda McCready

Savvy Tokyo

Trending Now

3 Reasons Naomi Watanabe’s Parody of “Rain On Me” Is Iconic

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Ibusuki

GaijinPot Travel

How to Get an IT Job in Japan, Tips From Hiring Managers

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Online Workshops To Experience Japan From Home

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Navigating Controversial Topics During English Lessons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Being Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Pork Shogayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

6 Japanese Crime Novels To Get Your Heart Racing

GaijinPot Blog