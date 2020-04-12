SoftBank CEO says he will supply 300 mil masks per month to Japan

SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said he has secured a monthly supply of 300 million face masks for Japan after reaching a deal with Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd, which has also started producing masks.
From next month, SoftBank will supply two different kinds of mask, initially for medical staff, in cooperation with the Japanese government's "mask team", set up to tackle shortages due to the coronavirus outbreak, Son said on Twitter.
SoftBank, which last month said it was donating 1.4 million masks to New York state, will supply the masks without taking a profit.
Addressing the supply crunch is a priority for the Japanese government, which will begin delivering two washable masks to households next week -- a move that has been widely criticized on social media as inadequate.
The government is also targeting domestic production of 700 million disposable masks.
Son, who has a long history of partnering with and investing in Chinese firms, said BYD is setting up a new line to produce the masks.
BYD's production capacity has reached 15 million masks a day, a company spokeswoman said, confirming the firm will supply masks to SoftBank.
SoftBank's supply will consist of 100 million N95 masks, which can filter very small particles, and 200 million regular surgical masks.
The coronavirus pandemic has spurred Son's return to Twitter, where he has complained that Japan's response is being spearheaded by politicians rather than scientists and polled users on their view of the government's response -- adding to pressure to increase social distancing measures.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
oldman_13
Good for him.
B. Jay
Good job Son. Is he doing this for free or the government will pay for it.?
BertieWooster
Very commendable, but why is he doing this and the Japanese government doing nothing?
kurisupisu
Are the masks made in Japan?
KnowBetter
You don't want to buy or wear any masks made after this CCP virus started. Quality control was already suspect on these products but after the rush to make money on these safety products started, QC went right out the window in the name of money.
Just look at all the shipments that went to Spain, Italy, The Netherlands, etc. they ended up having most of their test kits and masks being defective and were sent back because they weren't free and weren't going to pay for that rubbish. Where do you think those products will end up?
Also, there are plenty of videos on youtube showing just how poor sanitary conditions are in these makeshift mask factories that are popping up all over China because the CCP is "selling" licences to make these masks at places that have no business making them. The rolls of raw fabric for those masks can be seen lying on the ground in a parking area at one factory with just about every imaginable thing on that road surface including snot rockets and spit.
If the masks aren't made in Japan or another trustworthy country, it's just not safe to wear them.
happyhere
@kurisupisu
"and the masks made in Japan?"
Indeed why can't this country make paper masks 3 months into this thing? Outrageous incompetence by the government and industrial leaders.
Son has a firm contract, the Japanese government is still just "targetting". Good for Son!
mazzda
European countries bought millions of masks from China which were found to be defective. In Australia CCP operatives secretly shipped back tons of medical equipment on private jets and left the local population with shortages.
Do the hustle
Oh, yes! Masks that do very little to prevent the spread of the virus and give people a false sense of security which leads to them taking less of the proper precautions like, social-distancing and washing their hands.
Wobot
So now they want his help...
I can't believe they turned down his offer of tests before, we would probably be in a much better situation if they'd been put to use...
marcelito
This guy and a few others like him can get more done than the whole incompetent J govt machine with all their resources ...
Precisely....if Sharp can do it, thanks to the quick on its feet Taiwanese managment why cant most of the rest of J- inc?
Precisely....if Sharp can do it, thanks to the quick on its feet Taiwanese managment why cant most of the rest of J- inc?
In Australia CCP operatives secretly shipped back tons of medical equipment on private jets and left the local population with shortages.
I dislike the baidu shoppers buying up stuff and clearing shelves too, but stop spreading hate BS, they are profiteers not CCP operatives stripping bare Wollies and Coles shelves ..I can't believe they turned down his offer of tests before, we would probably be in a much better situation if they'd been put to use...*
Exactly, as soon as he offered the tests the Jgovt in its quest to keep supressing the true numbers of infected & keep the Olymics on track at the time, unleashed their internet troll army to discredit Son,s offer.
Disgusting.
Educator60
kurisupisuToday 07:09 am JST
“Are the masks made in Japan?”
The answer to your question is in the very first sentence of the article!
I would also prefer that the masks be made in Japan but hopefully Son will have the sense and ability to ensure the quality at that one factory.
mazzda
No marcelito Property developers and an ex general from the Chinese army. Not daigou shoppers. BS
Kobe White Bar Owner
Are the N95 masks or just the paper towel ones?
divinda
Wonder if the public will cry out again and reject these, just like how they cried out and rejected his offer to provide a million virus tests a month ago.
Wonder if they'd reject the offer of tests now...?
Goodlucktoyou
Great...except masks do stuff all to stop the virus. If anything they make it worse.
social distancing, washing hands, don’t touch your face and don’t leave your house if you are old and/or have health conditions.
if you really think masks make you invincible, then why aren’t you wearing eye protection as eyes are more susceptible than the nose and mouth.
MarkX
divinda, it wasn't the public but the government that complained about the tests. They didn't want him to test many people because they wanted to keep the numbers low so they could keep the Olympics. I really think people wanted the tests, but pressure from Abe and his cabal made Son stop!
divinda
@MarkX - I'd quote a JapanTaday article, but they have "expired" since its been over a month. So here is a Bloomberg report:
"Son’s Twitter feed was flooded with comments asking him to reconsider. “Are you trying to bring down the medical system? Please stop this,” said one comment. Another post pointed out that some tests are far from simple, requiring the users to take a swab from deep in the nasal cavity and that a deluge of useless samples would actually impede detection."
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-11/softbank-s-son-backtracks-on-proposal-for-free-virus-tests
You can still see the slew of comments on his twitter feed... all these people are covert government shills?
i@n
Great news
garypen
No thanks. We're cool. Abe is sending us two of those weird cloth masks he wears.
marcelito
You can still see the slew of comments on his twitter feed... all these people are covert government shills?
You really think that response was not at first initiated by pro government trolls that got the ball rolling but by ordinary citizens turning down the offer? Can I sell you a bridge in China?
Jalapeno
One wonders why he's not the prime minister.
garypen
Like Trump diverted a boatload of 3M N95 masks bound for Germany, back to the US?
It seems that authoritarians around the word engage in similar methods.
zichi
That beats the two suggested by PM Abe
robert maes
Great , because it is ridiculous that a country like Japan, in 3 months, is not able to supply sufficient masks for its entire population for daily use. While Taiwan can, and even export.
I applaud Mr Son, but he should also consider, as should the other 2 providers to drop all mobile and internet charges by 25 % during the Virus crisis. That would help people a lot.
kurisupisu
@Educator60
I would presume that the masks are made in China as opposed to Korea, the US or Japan.
However, the article does not explicitly state that they are, only that a Chinese company is making them.
JapanAnon
Supply 300 mil masks per month to Japan
Japan Population : 125 million
So 2 masks per month per person?
Wallace Fred
Because the current government is not only the most incompetent in recent memory, they simply don't care what happens to the plebs. It's even more disconcerting that the downtrodden will look at such helpful acts and dwell on jingoistic nationalism. Pathetic really!!
garypen
It's clearly stated in the very short, easy-to-read article:
"SoftBank's supply will consist of 100 million N95 masks, which can filter very small particles, and 200 million regular surgical masks."
smithinjapan
Japan once again depending on deals with China.
wtfjapan
Masks that do very little to prevent the spread of the virus and give people a false sense of security which leads to them taking less of the proper precautions like, social-distancing and washing their hands.
actually no there is growing consensus between experts that mask are offering some form of protection, yes yous still need to social distance, wash hands, disinfects surfaces.
tooltalk
China spreads the coronavirus; now China collects $$ selling face masks to protect against the coronavirus. It's a win-win for China!
Fighto!
Thank-you Son THANK YOU!
expat
Where will they be distributed? We haven't seen any in months.