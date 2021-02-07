Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wales bidding for Hitachi nuclear site: report

LONDON

The government of Wales has approached Hitachi Ltd about acquiring the Horizon nuclear power project in Anglesey and its staff, The Sunday Times reported.

Hitachi announced in September that it was scrapping plans to build a nuclear power plant in Britain, after its UK unit Horizon Nuclear Power failed to find private investors or secure sufficient government support for the stalled Wylfa project in Anglesey, Wales.

The Labour-led government approached the Japanese industrial conglomerate to keep the project alive in a caretaker role until a developer can be found, the report said.

The Welsh government did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment outside of business hours.

"We are continuing to have conversations with the relevant governments and cannot comment on the details," a Hitachi spokeswoman said.

Hitachi booked a 300 billion yen ($2.9 billion) writedown in 2019 due to the suspension of the 3 trillion yen project.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

