Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Amazon shares fall as Trump renews attack

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Shares of Amazon.com Inc fell 4 percent on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump again attacked the online retailer over the pricing of its deliveries through the United States Postal Service and promised unspecified changes.

"Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon," Trump tweeted.

"They lose a fortune, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country...not a level playing field!"

Shares of the company were down 3.9 percent at $1,389.50.

Trump has been vocal about its opposition to Amazon's use of the postal service and Monday's tweet adds to investor worries that the company could see more regulation.

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.

Details of Amazon's payments to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) are not publicly known, but some Wall Street analysts have estimated it pays the postal service roughly half what it would to United Parcel Service Inc or FedEx Corp to deliver a package.

"President Trump's comments are consistent with industry sources we have spoken to in the shipping industry, who often label Amazon's deal with the USPS as a sweetheart deal," DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte wrote in a note.

"An argument, however, could be made that the USPS was losing billions before it expanded its service offerings for Amazon and would, still, likely lose billions if Amazon discontinued its use of the USPS tomorrow," Forte said.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker wrote in a note that the brokerage believes USPS has gained share from Amazon, which is helping USPS stay afloat.

Trump last Thursday accused Amazon of not paying enough tax, making the postal system lose money and putting small retailers out of business.

But he offered no evidence to back up his criticisms and did not suggest any actions he would take.

Amazon shares have gained nearly 20 percent this year giving the company a market value of about $700 billion.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Lake Teganuma

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Health & Beauty

5 Japanese Beauty Queens To Follow On YouTube

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

28+ Must-Read Articles If You’re Starting A New Life In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 31-Apr 1

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Tottori City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

8 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do in Nippori

GaijinPot Blog