Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Cathay Pacific shares slump after China cracks down on staff protests

0 Comments
By Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh
BEIJING/HONG KONG

Shares in Cathay Pacific Airways fell more than 4% to close to a 10-year low on Monday after the Hong Kong flag carrier became caught in crosswinds between Beijing and pro-democracy groups in the Asian financial hub.

Increasingly violent protests since June have plunged Hong Kong into its most serious crisis in decades and are one of the biggest popular challenges to Chinese leader Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

Cathay became embroiled on Friday when China's civil aviation regulator demanded the airline suspend personnel who engaged in or supported illegal protests in Hong Kong from staffing flights into its airspace, citing safety concerns.

The airline moved fast to comply with the demand from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), suspending a pilot arrested during anti-government protests in Hong Kong and firing two airport employees citing misconduct on Saturday.

It also said it would bar "overly radical" staff from crewing flights to the mainland, and analysts said the tighter oversight, along with the impact the protests could have on traffic, could affect the airline's bottom line.

"Not only is this likely to affect direct China flights, but also flights to Europe and, to a lesser extent, to the U.S., given that they fly over China airspace," Jefferies analyst Andrew Lee said.

Passenger traffic in mainland China, Europe and North America accounted for over 50% of all Cathay's traffic in the first half of this year, according to Jefferies data.

Cathay's shares tumbled to HK$9.82 on Monday morning, their lowest since October 2018 and near levels not seen since the 2009 financial crisis.

Cathay's largest shareholder is Swire Pacific Ltd, with a 45% stake, followed by China's flagship carrier, Air China Ltd which owns 30%, according to the airline's latest annual report.

The company, which in March reported its first profit in three years, has seen a decline in forward bookings for travel to Hong Kong due to the Hong Kong protests.

It was not immediately clear how the regulator's directive would affect flight staffing. Cathay CEO Rupert Hogg told staff the company would report to the CAAC by Thursday on how it would improve flight safety, according to a copy of a letter seen by Reuters.

Cathay did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Hong Kong Cabin Crew Federation, a union representing airline employees, has criticized the regulator.

In a statement on Saturday, it said the CAAC should have"respected Hong Kong people's rights and freedoms" on the basis of the "one country, two systems" principle, which guarantees the former British colony a high degree of autonomy from Beijing.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Festivals

Fukuroi Enshu Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Tweet of the Week #43: Earthquake? This Cat DGAF

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Mother-Daughter Day Out: Pampering and Connecting at the Enoshima Island Spa

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Unexpected Fees to Expect in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Sponsored Post

Sail Training Ship Nippon Maru: A Must-Add To Your Yokohama Itinerary

Savvy Tokyo