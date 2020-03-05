Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

HP rejects Xerox's raised takeover offer of $35 billion

0 Comments
NEW YORK

HP Inc on Thursday rejected Xerox Holdings Corp's raised takeover bid of about $35 billion, saying it undervalued the personal computer maker.

The U.S. printer maker last month increased its offer by $2 to $24 per share, after its previous buyout offers were rejected by the PC maker for the same reason.

Chip Bergh, chair of HP's board, said the offer would leave shareholders with an investment in a combined company that is burdened with an irresponsible level of debt.

"(It) would subsequently require unrealistic, unachievable synergies that would jeopardize the entire company," Bergh said in a statement.

He pointed to declining sales at Xerox and said its recent sale of its interest in the Fuji-Xerox joint venture raised concerns about the company's future position.

Xerox decided to sell its 25% stake in Fuji Xerox, its joint venture with Fujifilm Holdings, for $2.3 billion in November last year, following investor activism that scuppered a deal between the two companies.

After Xerox raised its bid last month, HP said it would implement a poison pill plan to stop investors from amassing more than 20% stake in the company.

HP on Thursday requested shareholders to reject Xerox's tender offer launched earlier this week, saying it would disproportionately benefit Xerox shareholders relative to HP shareholders.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Isekai Anime: 5 Must-See Fantasy Anime Set in a “Different World”

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 9, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Macarons

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

A Comprehensive List of Closed Tourist Attractions in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Koriyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Writing the Education Section of Your Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog