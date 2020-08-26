Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Honda Motor units to pay $85 mil to settle U.S. states' probe over Takata air bags

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Units of Honda Motor Co have agreed to pay $85 million to settle an investigation by most U.S. states into its use of defective Takata airbag inflators in its vehicles, according to a consent order made public on Tuesday.

The state probes are connected with the ongoing recalls of tens of millions of vehicles equipped with potentially defective Takata inflators that were sold by Honda and other major auto manufacturers over the past 20 years.

To date, more than 40 million U.S. vehicles equipped with 60 million defective Takata air bags have been recalled because the inflators can explode when deployed, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. At least 25 deaths around the world and nearly 300 injuries have been linked to faulty Takata inflators.

Worldwide, the Takata recalls cover about 100 million inflators among 19 major automakers, including Honda.

In January, Honda said it would recall an additional 2.7 million older U.S. vehicles in North America for potentially defective Takata inflators. That recall covers Honda and Acura automobiles from the 1996 through 2003 model years.

Honda said it was aware of one field rupture of an inflator in the new recall campaign - a 2012 crash in Texas that resulted in an injury - and two in junk yards in Japan.

In the settlement announced Tuesday, American Honda Motor Co and Honda of America agreed to upgrade their product safety procedures related to frontal airbags, including to reduce the risk that their inflators could rupture.

The Honda affiliates agreed to the consent order without admitting wrongdoing and to avoid the cost of further litigation, the automaker said. Court approval is required.

Honda confirmed it had reached civil settlements with 46 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and three U.S. territories over the matter.

Since 2008, Honda has recalled nearly 13 million U.S. vehicles equipped with Takata inflators, and has replaced more than 16 million inflators.

A multistate group of attorneys general had been investigating Honda's use of Takata airbags since December 2015, according to the consent order.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Sunny Maid Service, A Tailored Housekeeping Service

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Lake Inawashiro

GaijinPot Travel

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Dealing With Mosquitoes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #94: Turn Your AC ON, Japan Is Melting With Record High Temperatures

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Understanding Your Japanese TV Remote Control

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

A Break From Argentine Tango

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Re-entry Bans for Foreign Residents to be Lifted in September

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Lake Chuzenji

GaijinPot Travel