Newsletter Signup Register / Login
General Secretary of the UNITE union Len McCluskey addresses Honda employees as they stage a rally against the planned closure of the Swindon plant of the Japanese car manufacturer, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, on March 6. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville
business

Honda says any Brexit delay must be long enough to give stability

2 Comments
By Costas Pitas
LONDON

Japanese carmaker Honda said any delay to Brexit must be long enough to give businesses stability whilst BMW is still preparing for a "worst-case scenario" no-deal Brexit after lawmakers backed postponing Britain's exit from the EU.

The country's car sector, which employs more than 850,000 people, has quickly gone from a manufacturing success story to posting drops in investment, sales and output.

Honda, which builds just over 10 percent of Britain's 1.5 million cars, announced earlier this year that it would close its factory, in the biggest blow to the sector in many years, but said the decision was not due to Brexit.

Adding to uncertainty for companies, British lawmakers voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to seek a delay to Brexit, which had been due on March 29.

"We are now looking to the government to deliver a clear, legally certain, path forward to avoid no deal," said a Honda spokesman.

"Any extension ... must be purposeful and long enough to give business stability."

Ford, which builds nearly 1.3 million engines in Britain, said any extension "must allow for however long it takes to secure a deal that guarantees the principles of tariff-free and frictionless trade".

Since Britain voted in June 2016 to leave the European Union, companies have been triggering a series of contingency plans to help prepare for any loss of free and unfettered trade with the car industry's biggest export market.

Honda, BMW's Mini and Rolls-Royce brands and Jaguar Land Rover - together accounting for around 55 percent of UK car output - all plan to shut their factories in April from between a week to up to a month in case of any disruption from a no-deal Brexit.

A delay would ruin such plans as shutdowns are generally organised months in advance so employee holidays can be scheduled and suppliers can adjust volumes.

BMW, which builds over 15 percent of Britain's car output at its Mini and Rolls-Royce factories alongside more than 375,000 engines at its central English Hams Hall facility, said it was continuing to ready itself in case of a no-deal Brexit or delay.

"Preparations cover all key areas of our business including manufacturing, sales ... customs processes, IT and logistics," the firm said.

Earlier this month BMW said it could move some output out of Britain if the country does not secure an orderly departure from the European Union, and again called for clarity on Friday.

"The BMW Group therefore continues to appeal to all sides to achieve long-term planning security, maintaining the frictionless free-trade on which our production and sales operations are based."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Brexit and stability are mutually exclusive terms

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Honda should note that the deadline for Brexit is the end of March and act accordingly.....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Explore

The Story of Shimokitazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Yu Miri’s ‘Tokyo Ueno Station’ Gives Voice to the Invisible Working Class

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Uniqlo Announces New Street Fighter Collaboration

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Learn

Words for Spring Cleaning in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Lifestyle

Hiking Solo Along the Kumano Kodo Iseji Route

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka