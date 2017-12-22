Kobe Steel says senior executives knew about data tampering

Kobe Steel Ltd, at the center of a data-falsification scandal that has shaken Japan's manufacturing industry, admitted for the first time that executives were aware of the cheating, and reassigned three senior officials.
Japan's No. 3 steelmaker, which supplies the manufacturers of cars, planes and trains across the world, has said about 500 customers had received products with falsified specifications, throwing global supply chains into turmoil.
Outside investigators appointed by Kobe to look into the malpractice have found that senior officials in the company's copper and aluminium business knew of some of the cheating.
"Based on this information, as of today, we have reassigned these three executives," the company said, adding it would decide on any punishment after the probe was completed.
The three were senior officials in the company's aluminium and copper business, where most of the cheating occurred.
Kobe Steel "takes it very seriously that current executive officers were aware of this," Executive Vice President Naoto Umehara told reporters at a media briefing.
Kobe also said the investigation would be completed by around the end of February, two months later than expected.
The 112-year-old company has had Japanese government-sanctioned seals of quality revoked on many of its products and is also the subject of a U.S. Justice Department inquiry.
Kobe Steel has been in touch with the U.S. Justice Department multiple times since an initial contact through lawyers, Yoshitsugu Nishimura, a manager of public relations, said at the briefing. He declined to provide further details.
No safety issues have so far been identified from the data cheating, which mainly involves falsely certifying the strength and durability of products.
CEO Hiroya Kawasaki said in November that his "ultimate management responsibility" will be decided after the outside investigators complete their report on the case.
A series of compliance failings by Japanese companies have surfaced in the past few months.
Scandals have involved among others, Nissan Motor and key product suppliers to global manufacturers, Mitsubishi Materials Corp and Toray Industries.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.
Dango bong
we get a "moshi wake nai" story every day now, bald spot or not
Kobe White Bar Owner
Dodgy dealing in Japanese business, oh no SAY IT AINT SO!
gelendestrasse
With those materials ending up in critical applications moshi wake nai isn't going to cut it, I hope....
nakanoguy01
they've only been "reassigned?" how about simply firing them on the spot?
Aly Rustom
Bow, apologize and then on to the next scandal. What a joke.
wanderlust
Guess they can't fire them as they were following company policy. Giving back a few months of their already large salaries won't be much of a punishment either. They'll just work out their careers at a subsidiary, on the same salary, and maybe a few lesss benefits. J-corp and J-gov looks after their own.
macv
this bowing in apology crap doesn't cut it with me they need prison sentences
Nan Ferra
Is this a case of honne/tatemae or would uso 800 be a better description?
Madden
At the very least this being a global scandal will make it more likely for them to receive proper punishment like what happened with Olympus since the whole world is out for blood. If this was simply a domestic scandal they probably could just be "reassigned", but I think that they'll be paying for this.
AgentX
Of course the execs knew about it. Without a doubt, they would have fired or silenced anyone below them that spoke out about it. Hence the lowly henchmen carried out their dirty deeds. Just typical corruption and bullying in the workplace. Like most workplaces here...
bones
Another day another scandal!
Civitas Sine Suffragio
It's always funny when Japanese execs overseas find out they really can go to prison for white collar crimes and that bowing and saying "moshi wake arimasen" doesn't work.
gogogo
Send them to jail. Actually send a message to other companies!
Disillusioned
Ah, yes! This is the new version of 'Japanese Bushido' for the new millennium. It's now called, Japanese Bullshido!