Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Takeda grants J&J German production capacity for COVID-19 shot

0 Comments
BERLIN

Germany's IDT Biologica said on Monday it would make Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine using capacity previously reserved by Japan's Takeda, helping to ease concerns about the U.S. drugmaker's ability to meet its production goals.

IDT said it will fill and package the COVID-19 shot, which was approved by the European Union's drug regulator last week, for a period of three months after which it will resume making Japan-based drugmaker Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate.

"I am grateful to our long-standing customer Takeda for its flexibility, which enables us to provide the world with much-needed COVID-19 vaccines," said IDT Biologika Chief Executive Juergen Betzing.

J&J's vaccine, authorised in the United States on Feb. 27, is the first single-dose coronavirus vaccine alongside two-shot vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Inc.

The drugmaker has been working to expand manufacturing capacity for its vaccine and previously tapped contract manufacturers such as Catalent and Emergent to scale up production and meet global supply goals.

J&J's chief scientist Paul Stoffels told Reuters on Thursday that the drugmaker is deploying three manufacturing plants globally to produce the vaccine's active substance and it will also have seven plants to fill and finish.

It was not clear whether IDT's plant, which will fill and bottle vials for worldwide distribution, was part of the seven or an additional facility.

Merck & Co and France's Sanofi agreed to help make J&J's vaccine earlier this year.

A European Union official told Reuters earlier this month J&J had flagged possible supply issues that may affect its plans to deliver 55 million vaccine doses to the bloc in the second quarter of the year.

IDT is already producing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, as well as developing its own shot against the coronavirus, while Takeda is handling the Japanese approval process, import and distribution of coronavirus vaccines from Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Top 5 Tohoku Destinations to Visit in 2021

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Five Cocktails For The Japanese Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

History

Gunkanjima (Hashima Island)

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: White Day Questions

Savvy Tokyo