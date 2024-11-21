 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

6% of Nissan employees in U.S. to retire early in restructuring

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co said Thursday it expects some 6 percent, or around 1,000, of its employees in the United States to retire early by the end of the year as the Japanese automaker proceeds with global restructuring efforts.

The struggling automaker had about 17,000 employees in the world's second-biggest auto market as of the end of March, according to a company filing.

Earlier this month, Nissan outlined a plan to cut 9,000 jobs worldwide, or about 7 percent of its entire workforce, as its net profit dropped 93.5 percent to 19.22 billion yen in the fiscal first half through September.

The profit plunge came as the automaker had to rely on hefty sales promotion costs to boost U.S. sales in a bid to reduce dealer inventory levels while facing stiff price competition in China.

The automaker has no hybrid model in its product lineup for the U.S. market, even as demand for gasoline-electric vehicles is growing there.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Winter Illuminations For 2024-25

Savvy Tokyo

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Can You Start A Business in Japan On ‘Work Visa?’

GaijinPot Blog