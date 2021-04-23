ANA forecasts smaller net loss for FY2020 on cost-cutting efforts

ANA Holdings Inc said Friday it now forecasts its net loss in the business year ended March to be 405 billion yen ($3.75 billion), less than the previous estimate of 510 billion yen thanks to cost-cutting efforts and an eased tax burden.

ANA said its operating loss is expected to stand at 465 billion yen, smaller than the initial forecast of 505 billion yen, on sales of 725 billion yen, down from the previous outlook of 740 billion yen, amid weak air travel demand due to the continued impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

ANA, the parent company of All Nippon Airways Co, has scaled down its operations both in domestic and international flights and replaced large passenger jets with smaller ones as part of its efforts to reduce fixed costs.

The airline is scheduled to release its earnings report for fiscal 2020 next Friday.

In January, ANA reported a record net loss of 309.58 billion yen in the April-December period, a reversal from a net profit of 86.45 billion yen a year earlier.

The business environment for airlines remains severe in Japan due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections across the country. The industry is likely to further take a hit as the government declared a state of emergency on Friday in Tokyo and the western Japan prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo ahead of the upcoming Golden Week holidays from late April.

