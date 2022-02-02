ANA returns to black at operating level in Oct-Dec quarter

ANA Holdings Inc said Tuesday it booked an operating profit of 100 million yen ($870,000) in the October-December quarter, returning to the black for the first time in eight quarters, as domestic air travel demand improved after the COVID-19 emergency was fully lifted in October.

Still, the parent of All Nippon Airways Co said it logged a net loss of 102.80 billion yen for the April to December period while maintaining its forecast for a net loss of 100 billion yen for the full business year through March.

In the nine months, ANA said, the loss narrowed from 309.58 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

Ichiro Fukuzawa, an executive vice president and chief financial officer of ANA Holdings, said the company saw record revenue in its international cargo service, lifted by robust shipping of such goods as automotive parts and vaccines.

Domestic travel demand improved after the Japanese government lifted a state of emergency in October in Tokyo and some other areas following a decline in new coronavirus cases, he added.

"We showed that (ANA Holdings) is turning into a company that can make an operating profit as long as the situation with regard to coronavirus infections in Japan is stable even if international air travel demand remains stagnant due to restrictions imposed by many countries," Fukuzawa told an online press briefing.

In the nine months through December, the company posted an operating loss of 115.82 billion yen, improving from a 362.41 billion yen loss a year earlier. Revenue climbed 39.9 percent from a year earlier to 738.05 billion yen.

The number of passengers on domestic flights increased 33.2 percent from a year earlier to 13.20 million, while those taking international flights grew 71.2 percent to 549,327.

The company said in October it expects a net loss of 100 billion yen, reversing its earlier forecast of 3.5 billion yen in profit. Revenue is estimated at 1.06 trillion yen for the year.

Fukuzawa said ANA remains cautious about the outlook for the January-March quarter due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Japan triggered by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Among the country's 47 prefectures, 34 are currently under a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency entailing restrictions on the business hours of restaurants and bars and a request to refrain from non-essential travel between prefectures among other antivirus measures.

To ride out the pandemic-induced crisis, ANA said in October it would reduce its workforce by around 9,000 employees within five years to around 29,000 through retirement and a cut in new hiring.

The company revised downward its full-year earnings forecast in October due to a sluggish recovery in travel demand.

