Antitrust watchdog asks court to halt Rakuten's free shipping plan

Japan's antitrust watchdog has asked a court to halt Rakuten Inc's plan to make retailers on its online marketplace shoulder the cost of free shipping following complaints about the policy.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission submitted the request to the Tokyo District Court after launching an investigation last month into whether the e-commerce giant was violating the antimonopoly law by abusing its dominant position over smaller online merchants that depend on its platform.

The court will conduct a hearing with the company to decide on whether to issue an order to halt the plan for online retailers to cover the costs of free shipping for all orders exceeding 3,980 yen from March 18.

Rakuten believes free shipping will attract customers and contribute to higher sales for online retailers.

But the commission said its ongoing probe had found no evidence that the policy would help retailers to increase sales.

The FTC, which last submitted such a request to a court in 2004, took action as Rakuten President Hiroshi Mikitani said his company would go ahead with the plan even after its Tokyo head office was searched last month.

Mikitani has said the new policy is essential for Rakuten and retailers on its online marketplace to survive intensifying competition with its rivals such as Amazon.com.

But a group of around 450 merchants has submitted a petition to the FTC claiming Rakuten is using its dominant position to force them to cover the costs of the free shipping.

Rakuten said Friday it saw no legal problems with the free shipping and there would be no change to the plan's implementation.

The watchdog has been stepping up scrutiny of Rakuten and other tech giants, including Amazon.com, Apple, Google and Facebook, to determine whether they are abusing their market positions.

The watchdog said it would continue its investigation that could result in administrative measures against Rakuten.

