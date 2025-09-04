 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda Image: AP file
business

BOJ chief Ueda says he met with PM Ishiba to discuss foreign exchange

0 Comments
TOKYO

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Wednesday that he met with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and discussed foreign exchange issues as the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar amid speculation that the central bank remains cautious about interest rate hikes.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the prime minister's office, Ueda said it is "desirable" for foreign exchange rates to "move stably, reflecting fundamentals."

The governor said he exchanged views with the prime minister over economic conditions and market developments but declined to elaborate on details.

Regarding monetary policy, Ueda said the BOJ maintains its stance of raising interest rates in accordance with improvements in economic activity and prices.

Ueda's meeting with Ishiba comes a day after the yen weakened to the 148 range against the dollar, after remarks by BOJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino were perceived by the market as being cautious about raising interest rates.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Universities in Japan: Which One Is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Food

The Best Brunch Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

What To Expect As A Guest At A Japanese Wedding

Savvy Tokyo

Tsuruga Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Weekly Tokyo Events September 1-7

GaijinPot Blog

Events

What’s On in Osaka: Can’t-Miss Events This Week Sept 1–7, 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Events

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mama Kannon Temple (Ryuon-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Approves OTC Morning-After Pill: Rules and How to Get It

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Fast, Fun and Taking Over: 3×3 Basketball in Japan

GaijinPot Blog