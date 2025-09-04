BOJ chief Ueda says he met with PM Ishiba to discuss foreign exchange

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Wednesday that he met with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and discussed foreign exchange issues as the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar amid speculation that the central bank remains cautious about interest rate hikes.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the prime minister's office, Ueda said it is "desirable" for foreign exchange rates to "move stably, reflecting fundamentals."

The governor said he exchanged views with the prime minister over economic conditions and market developments but declined to elaborate on details.

Regarding monetary policy, Ueda said the BOJ maintains its stance of raising interest rates in accordance with improvements in economic activity and prices.

Ueda's meeting with Ishiba comes a day after the yen weakened to the 148 range against the dollar, after remarks by BOJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino were perceived by the market as being cautious about raising interest rates.

© KYODO