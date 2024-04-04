BOJ cuts view on 7 of 9 regional economies on weak consumption

The Bank of Japan on Thursday downgraded its assessments of seven out of the country's nine regions amid softening private consumption and weak auto production, though the economy as a whole has continued to recover.

In the quarterly Sakura report, the BOJ also noted that wage hikes are spreading from big firms to smaller ones, a positive indication that the central bank's 2 percent inflation target is within reach as financial markets are trying to determine the timing of the next interest rate hike.

The seven regions include the Tokyo area, Tokai, where Toyota Motor Corp. is headquartered, and the Hokuriku region, which was hit by a deadly earthquake on New Year's Day. The views on Hokkaido and Shikoku were unchanged.

The April report is among the materials that the BOJ will scrutinize at its next policy-setting meeting later this month, along with the Tankan business confidence survey, which recently showed manufacturers becoming more pessimistic while nonmanufacturers are the most upbeat they have been in over three decades.

The downgrades came after an unseasonably warm weather sapped demand for winter clothing and a data rigging scandal engulfing Toyota group companies, affecting auto shipments and sales.

Without such temporary factors, however, the overall recovery trend of the economy remains intact, the BOJ said.

The report showed that a growing number of firms have become more proactive in raising wages for workers, and demand for services remains solid despite the rising cost of living, factors that would support market expectations of further monetary policy normalization.

In March, the BOJ went ahead with its first interest rate hike since 2007 in a major overhaul of its years of unorthodox monetary easing, on the view that its attainment of 2 percent inflation backed by strong wage growth has come into view.

This spring's annual labor-management wage negotiations marked the most favorable outcome for workers in three decades. The recent bout of inflation and acute labor shortages have prodded firms to offer better pay to secure enough workers.

Core inflation in Japan has remained above the BOJ's 2 percent target for nearly two years. Rising prices of everyday goods have dented private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy as measured by gross domestic product.

The BOJ report appears to bode well for its efforts to strengthen a positive cycle of price and pay hikes, though it also contained cautious views expressed by small firms.

"This spring, we plan to go ahead with a much bigger base pay hike than last year. The business situation is severe, but we have no choice but to keep pace with industry trends because securing labor is essential for growth and survival," a machinery maker was quoted by the BOJ as saying.

Both policymakers and economists stress the importance of sustainable wage growth, which is also crucial for Japan to see if it can finally declare an end to its continuous cycle of deflation.

© KYODO