BOJ cuts view on 7 of 9 regional economies on weak consumption

The Bank of Japan on Thursday downgraded its assessments of seven out of the country's nine regions amid softening private consumption and weak auto production, though the economy as a whole has continued to recover.
In the quarterly Sakura report, the BOJ also noted that wage hikes are spreading from big firms to smaller ones, a positive indication that the central bank's 2 percent inflation target is within reach as financial markets are trying to determine the timing of the next interest rate hike.
The seven regions include the Tokyo area, Tokai, where Toyota Motor Corp. is headquartered, and the Hokuriku region, which was hit by a deadly earthquake on New Year's Day. The views on Hokkaido and Shikoku were unchanged.
The April report is among the materials that the BOJ will scrutinize at its next policy-setting meeting later this month, along with the Tankan business confidence survey, which recently showed manufacturers becoming more pessimistic while nonmanufacturers are the most upbeat they have been in over three decades.
The downgrades came after an unseasonably warm weather sapped demand for winter clothing and a data rigging scandal engulfing Toyota group companies, affecting auto shipments and sales.
Without such temporary factors, however, the overall recovery trend of the economy remains intact, the BOJ said.
The report showed that a growing number of firms have become more proactive in raising wages for workers, and demand for services remains solid despite the rising cost of living, factors that would support market expectations of further monetary policy normalization.
In March, the BOJ went ahead with its first interest rate hike since 2007 in a major overhaul of its years of unorthodox monetary easing, on the view that its attainment of 2 percent inflation backed by strong wage growth has come into view.
This spring's annual labor-management wage negotiations marked the most favorable outcome for workers in three decades. The recent bout of inflation and acute labor shortages have prodded firms to offer better pay to secure enough workers.
Core inflation in Japan has remained above the BOJ's 2 percent target for nearly two years. Rising prices of everyday goods have dented private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy as measured by gross domestic product.
The BOJ report appears to bode well for its efforts to strengthen a positive cycle of price and pay hikes, though it also contained cautious views expressed by small firms.
"This spring, we plan to go ahead with a much bigger base pay hike than last year. The business situation is severe, but we have no choice but to keep pace with industry trends because securing labor is essential for growth and survival," a machinery maker was quoted by the BOJ as saying.
Both policymakers and economists stress the importance of sustainable wage growth, which is also crucial for Japan to see if it can finally declare an end to its continuous cycle of deflation.© KYODO
Redemption
How can that be with the stock market exploding up???
John
I am a regional economy and my consumption is fairly weak.
Otherwise, all good.
dan
Big companies offering pay hike most others nothing.
Expect a slowing of the economy a weak consumption with this terribly weak yen and export / tourist based economy.
Sven Asai
They must have a very sick kind of humor when the results are now like described above.
Redemption
Time to raise the consumption tax to 20%? We’ve already accepted a ridiculous 10%.
obladi
funny how we never hear about that one whereas Volkswagen’s data-rigging scandal sent shockwaves through Germany.
MarkX
I'm pretty sure that all regions outside of Tokyo are failing as they are not enjoying the success/excess due to inbound tourists. Also most of the big companies that have hiked wages are also in the Tokyo area, not local areas. And there was an article in Japan Today last week showing that monthly salaries are falling due to inflation, and from April 1st prices were hiked once again. Best of luck Japan, we are not doing well, no matter what the Nikkei 225 says.
Redemption
I understand Kyushu’s economy is smoking hot thanks to investors from Taiwan and salaries are rising.
JeffLee
Because corporate Japan is keeping more and more of its earnings for itself and its "stakeholders" rather than distributing them to its workers. This is part of the corporate and structural "reforms" that everyone (except me) on the JT forum were all calling for about several years back, in case you don't remember.
Peter Neil
call me crazy, but i’ve found the more expensive things are, and the less money people have to spend, consumption goes down.