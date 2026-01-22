BOJ leaves benchmark interest rate unchanged amid yield spike, weak yen

The Bank of Japan kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at around 0.75 percent on Friday, as it assessed the impact of last month's rate increase on the economy amid a recent spike in government bond yields and a falling yen.

The decision came after the central bank raised its key rate to the highest level in 30 years at its December meeting, determining that there was a greater likelihood of achieving its two percent inflation target.

Of the nine policymakers, hawkish member Hajime Takata proposed a rate hike to around 1 percent, which was voted down.

In its latest quarterly outlook report, released after the gathering, the BOJ raised its economic growth forecasts to account for the impact of a stimulus package compiled under the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The central bank now expects the Japanese economy to grow by 0.9 percent in the current fiscal year ending in March and by 1.0 percent in the following year, up from the 0.7 percent expansion projected in October.

