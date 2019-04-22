Competition for talent forces Japanese firms to revamp recruiting process

Major Japanese firms will begin conducting year-round intakes of university graduates, the country's most powerful business lobby said Monday, revamping the country's long-standing education to employment pathway amid growing competition for capable employees.

The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, will no longer expect its members to adhere to the custom in which job offers are made to college seniors in October each year to allow the new recruits to begin working from the following April.

After consulting with universities, the lobby announced the policy in an interim report.

The decision to change the hiring system demonstrates just how difficult major Japanese companies are finding it to recruit talent. Non-member companies such as technology startups and foreign companies can hire new employees throughout the year, including those who studied abroad and returned home in summer following their university commencements.

The current system "doesn't fit with the times," Keidanren Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi told reporters after meeting with universities, adding that the lobby will "study a system to create various hiring practices."

The panel was set up in January to discuss recruitment practices after the Keidanren chief himself raised questions last year about the federation setting new graduate hiring guidelines for its member firms.

In Japan, the academic year starts in April. Many Keidanren members have followed the guidelines that allow them to hold job orientation sessions from March for college juniors and start the process of interviewing and screening applicants from June.

But universities have expressed concern that allowing recruitment activities throughout the year will make it hard for students to concentrate on their schoolwork.

The report said that the new practice must be introduced in an orderly manner and that companies and universities must ensure quality education is delivered.

