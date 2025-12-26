Defense Ministry bans Kawasaki Heavy for 2 1/2 months over engine test fraud

Japan's Defense Ministry said it will ban Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd from bidding on contracts for 2.5 months as the company reported it had falsified fuel efficiency performance tests for submarine engines used by the Maritime Self-Defense Force for over 30 years.

The ministry also said the same day that it had disciplined 11 MSDF personnel with suspensions or pay cuts after they were found to have received personal items unrelated to their duties from the major submarine contractor in a separate scandal.

The items, totaling around 1.16 million yen ($7,400), included game consoles, golf bags, and watches. These purchases were made through slush funds Kawasaki Heavy generated by fictitious transactions regarding vessel repair deals with its contractors.

The MSDF operates a fleet of 25 submarines all equipped with engines manufactured by Kawasaki Heavy, which had previously denied any safety issues.

According to Kawasaki Heavy, fuel efficiency data was falsified for 66 submarine engines supplied to the ministry between 1988 and 2021.

A report on the falsification by the Tokyo-based firm noted that fuel consumption rates measured during test runs failed to meet specified values in most cases, adding that multiple departments had been involved in the concealment.

"We take the matter very seriously," Kawasaki Heavy President Yasuhiko Hashimoto said in a statement. "We will strive to restore confidence by implementing preventive steps."

The company said it is considering disciplinary action against employees involved in the matter.

The bidding suspension from Friday to March 11 and the slush funds scandal come as a blow to Kawasaki Heavy, one of the country's major defense equipment manufacturers.

The value of personal items provided to the MSDF personnel ranged from 10,000 yen and 400,000 yen.

Three sailors who served as supervisors at ship repair and supply depots responsible for overseeing contracts with shipbuilders were suspended, the ministry said.

One of them, a 54-year-old chief petty officer at the Kure ship repair and supply depot in western Japan, received a 15-day suspension for accepting personal items while serving as a submarine crew member and continuing to do so even after becoming a supervisor.

The other two, a chief petty officer and a petty officer 1st class also in their 50s, received five-day suspensions.

The remaining eight personnel, who were current or former submariners, received pay cuts for one month. Four were docked one-sixth of their salary, while three received a 10 percent cut. The final sailor received a 20 percent pay cut before resigning.

A final investigation report released by the ministry in July initially identified 13 MSDF members as having received personal items. But the number was reduced to 11 after further investigation found that some items received by two were related to official duties.

According to the report, Kawasaki Heavy began conducting fictitious transactions at least 40 years ago and, through such means, amassed around 1.7 billion yen in slush funds over a six-year period through March 2024.

