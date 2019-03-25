Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Descente appoints new chief from Itochu after hostile takeover

OSAKA

Japanese sportswear maker Descente Ltd said Monday it has appointed a new head from top shareholder Itochu Corp, effective in June, after the trading house succeeded in completing a hostile takeover earlier this month.

Descente President Masatoshi Ishimoto, a member of the company's founding family, will be replaced by Shuichi Koseki, senior managing executive officer in charge of Itochu's textile division, pending shareholder approval at the annual meeting in June.

The move reflects a major concession on the part of Descente, which owns the rights to sell such brands as Le Coq Sportif, Munsingwear and Umbro in Japan and other parts of Asia.

Descente has also decided to remove nine members from its current 10-member board, including Ishimoto, in line with Itochu's request. The board will be downsized and consist of two members from Itochu, two from Descente and two external directors, it said.

The major sportswear maker apparently wanted to avoid dragging out its feud with Itochu and putting its brand image in peril.

But strong opposition persists among Descente employees to Itochu's increasing influence, even though it helped the company overcome difficult times in the 1980s and 1990s.

In the hostile takeover bid, Itochu successfully increased its stake in Descente from 30.44 percent to 40 percent through a tender offer conducted from Jan. 31 to March 14, a level which gives the trading house veto power over crucial management decisions.

The dispute between Descente and Itochu, which have had ties for over 50 years, arose as the trading house sought to change the sportswear maker's overseas strategy.

Itochu has said Descente is too dependent on its South Korean business and should diversify operations, such as by strengthening sales in China.

It also hinted the current president would be replaced if Descente remained opposed to changing course.

Ishimoto, 56, was appointed president of Descente in 2013, marking the first time in 19 years that a member of the sportswear company's founding family had taken the helm instead of an Itochu-appointed chief.

Koseki, 63, who joined Itochu in April 1979, has for many years been responsible for the trading house's textile business and operations in China.

© KYODO

