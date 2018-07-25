Newsletter Signup Register / Login
EU fines Pioneer, 3 other companies over online price fixing

4 Comments
BRUSSELS

EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday levied fines totaling 111 million euros ($130 million) on Pioneer Corp. of Japan and three other consumer electronics manufacturers for imposing fixed or minimum online prices for their products.

The three others are D&M Holdings Inc. of Japan, AsusTek Computer Inc. of Taiwan and Koninklijke Philips N.V. of the Netherlands.

The European Commission found the four companies had restricted the ability of online retailers to set their own prices for products such as kitchen appliances, notebook computers and hi-fi products.

It also found Pioneer limited the ability of its retailers to sell across borders in 12 EU member countries, including Britain, France and Germany. The other companies also engaged in such illegal practices in one or two countries, it added.

"As a result of the actions taken by these four companies, millions of European consumers faced higher prices for kitchen appliances, hair dryers, notebook computers, headphones and many other products," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The commission levied fines of 10.17 million euros and 7.72 million euros on Pioneer and D&M, respectively. It hit AsusTek and Koninklijke Philips with fines of 63.52 million euros and 29.83 million euros, respectively.

Pioneer said it will book the fine as an extraordinary loss for the April-June quarter.

"The Pioneer Group takes the decision seriously and continues to strengthen its efforts to ensure compliance with the relevant laws and regulations," the company said in a statement.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Japanese companies fix prices in Japan all the time, so doing so abroad would seem perfectly natural.....

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Any company can request that their product have what is called a "minimum advertised price" or MAP. However, if companies collude, companies that when combined control a major share of a market, and fix their MAP across the board on similar products... ahh yes, that is the recipe to unfair business practices and hopefully some major fines.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Japanese companies fix prices?! Noooooo waaaaaaay!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@saiko

Thanks for pointing that out. I didn't catch the part about collusion at first. It just sounded like some companies got in trouble for enforcing their MAP.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

