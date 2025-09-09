 Japan Today
business

Hitachi opens new $100 million railcar plant near Washington

HAGERSTOWN, Maryland

Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd on Monday formally opened a $100 million factory in the eastern U.S. state of Maryland, with the new facility capable of turning out 20 railcars per month.

Hitachi said the plant in Hagerstown, near Washington, utilizes artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, including a dog-like robot used for quality checks in hard-to-reach locations. The factory was established to deliver fleets of railcars for customers across North America.

The carbon-neutral facility, approximately 29,000 square meters in size, is expected to create as many as 1,300 jobs and contribute $350 million annually to the region, Hitachi said. It is initially focused on producing railcars for metro operators in the Washington area, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Of the total investment, Hitachi has allocated more than $30 million for digital technologies at the factory, its flagship train production hub in North America.

"This is a very significant step toward growth in the United States," Hitachi President Toshiaki Tokunaga told a press conference at the plant.

While some segments have been hit by U.S. President Donald Trump's hefty tariffs, Tokunaga said the duties' direct effects on Hitachi's railway business are minimal as it is promoting "local production for local consumption."

However, Tokunaga noted that the U.S. tariffs have pushed companies to curb investment in the development of digital assets. "We are concerned about the impact tariffs will have on the global economy," he said.

