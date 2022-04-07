Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Crowds of people walk along a shopping alley in the Asakusa district of Tokyo on March 28. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
business

IMF cuts Japan's 2022 growth outlook; warns of risks from Russia's war in Ukraine

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

The International Monetary Fund has slashed Japan's economic growth forecast for 2022 to 2.4 percent from its earlier estimate of 3.3 percent, citing elevated uncertainty stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Escalation of the Ukraine conflict poses significant downside risks to the Japanese economy through commodity prices, financial and trade spillovers, supply-chain disruptions" and other factors, the IMF said in the report released Wednesday.

The report, issued based on consultations between the IMF and Japanese authorities, reaffirmed that the recovery of the world's third largest economy from the downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic is expected to continue this year, through strong fiscal policy support and steady progress in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

But the Washington-based organization said the downward revision reflects a contraction in the first quarter and incorporates the direct and spillover effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which started on Feb 24.

"The pace of recovery for domestic demand will be slowed by high commodity prices and elevated uncertainty relating to the Ukraine conflict," the report said, noting that external demand will also be affected by the geopolitical tensions, due mainly to an expected slowdown in Europe.

Given Japan's close trade ties with China, a sharper-than-expected slowdown in the world's second largest economy also poses downside risk to external demand, it said.

Japan's near-term fiscal policy should be "nimble and flexible," including contingency planning in case of an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the IMF said.

The IMF is planning to cut its global growth projection in its semiannual World Economic Outlook report to be released on April 19 due to the impact of the war, as it has triggered massive economic sanctions on Moscow from the United States, the European Union and U.S. allies and partners including Japan.

The IMF has urged countries to brace for the impact of the war through three main channels -- higher prices for commodities, which will weigh on demand, hardships in neighboring economies due to trade disruptions and a surge in refugees, and reduced business confidence along with higher investor uncertainty.

Russia is one of the world's largest oil producers and was the world's largest natural gas-exporting country in 2021, according to U.S. government data. Russia and Ukraine are both major commodities producers, with the two countries making up 30 percent of the world's total wheat exports.

In an update of the World Economic Outlook report in January, the IMF had revised upward Japan's year-on-year growth projection for 2022 by 0.1 percentage point to 3.3 percent, following the rollout of additional fiscal stimulus.

It had also projected global growth for this year to be 4.4 percent, with disruptions related to the pandemic and inflation weighing on the United States and China.

In the assessment released on Wednesday, meanwhile, the IMF upgraded Japan's growth forecast for 2023 to 2.3 percent from an earlier estimate of 1.8 percent.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Duh, you think?

Hardly a surprising prediction, I could have pretty much made it my self. Nor sure it even classifies as news

Similar impacts with minor local variations will occur world wide.

Much of the energy impact could have been ameliorated if Japan had grasped the nettle earlier and done way more in cutting its carbon footprint and reduced its reliance on imported fossil fuels.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Right.. so the current economic climate is nothing to do with the gross over-reaction to COVID for the last 2+ years...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog