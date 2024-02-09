IMF urges BOJ to wind down monetary easing, gradually raise rates

The International Monetary Fund on Friday urged the Bank of Japan to end its yield cap program and other unprecedented monetary easing steps while gradually raising interest rates as a result of the country's improving inflation outlook.

In normalizing monetary policy, the BOJ should take a "gradual and well-communicated" approach to anchor market expectations of the shift after a decade of powerful monetary easing that was designed to attain its goal of stable inflation at 2 percent, the IMF said.

"Unconventional monetary policies have done their job of supporting a recovery and raising inflation expectations but are no longer needed to achieve the inflation target," IMF first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath told a press briefing.

She said the BOJ should carefully and gradually raise its policy rate over the next few years, adding that the central bank can still stick to its accommodative stance.

The IMF's latest recommendations come amid market expectations that the BOJ will end its negative rate as early as March or April after confirming the strength of pay growth during this year's "shunto" spring wage talks between labor unions and management.

BOJ chief Kazuo Ueda said Friday monetary conditions will remain "accommodative" even if the BOJ abolishes the negative rate policy, a day after his deputy Shinichi Uchida ruled out rapid rate hikes, sending share prices higher and weakening the yen.

The BOJ sets short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and currently allows 10-year Japanese government bond yields to rise above 1.0 percent.

The IMF has been urging the BOJ to make the yield cap program more flexible. The Japanese central bank, for its part, has gradually loosened its grip on 10-year yields, partly to address the side effects of keeping borrowing costs extremely low.

After concluding annual consultations with Japanese officials, the IMF said Japan's inflation rate, which has also been driven by higher import costs, is "becoming demand-driven," projecting that a closing output gap and nominal wage growth will mean the core inflation rate will remain above 2 percent until the second half of 2025.

Gopinath said the outcome of the wage negotiations will likely be stronger than last year when Japan saw its best results in three decades.

"If that comes in in line with our current expectations and of course there could be a reason to move rates," she said, though she cited uncertainty over how high the policy rate should eventually go.

The BOJ's monetary easing over the past decade has also allowed Japan to rein in debt-servicing costs despite the nation being among the advanced economies with the worst debt-to-gross domestic product ratios.

The IMF underscored the need for Japan to tighten fiscal policy and use more "realistic" assumptions for its rehabilitation outlook.

The COVID-19 pandemic and accelerating inflation have increased fiscal spending at a time of flagging public support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The government drew up an economic package of over 17 trillion yen ($114 billion) last year to help struggling households hit by the cost-of-living crisis, through tax cuts and other means.

"Given a closed output gap and high debt-to-GDP ratio, the large, not-well-targeted fiscal stimulus in the November package was not warranted," the IMF said in a statement, adding that the income tax cut would have only a "limited" impact on growth.

