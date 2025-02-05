 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's 2 major airlines log record sales on inbound tourism demand

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan Airlines Co and ANA Holdings Inc posted record-high sales in the nine months that ended December, supported by strong inbound tourism demand, the latest earning results by Japan's two biggest airlines showed.

JAL posted a net profit of 91.05 billion yen in the April-December period, up 6.0 percent from a year earlier. Sales rose 10.9 percent to 1.39 trillion yen, the highest level for the period since the company relisted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2012.

ANA saw its sales grow 10.3 percent to 1.70 trillion yen, but its net profit fell 10.0 percent to 134.03 billion yen, with the weak yen pushing up fuel and other costs.

Both companies posted significant rises in revenue from international flights, while their domestic flights also fared well due to strong demand in leisure activities.

JAL said in its earnings report released Tuesday that the number of passengers on domestic flights for the three months from October significantly increased from the same period a year before, thanks to its campaigning efforts to boost demand.

Yuji Saito, executive vice president and chief financial officer at JAL, also told a press conference that inbound demand remains "strong."

JAL left unchanged its full-year forecast, expecting a net profit of 100 billion yen on sales of 1.93 trillion yen.

ANA, which announced its earnings report Monday, lifted its net profit forecast for the year ending March to 140 billion yen, from an earlier projection of 120 billion yen.

Annual sales are now forecast at 2.26 trillion yen, compared with a previous estimate of 2.22 trillion yen, the carrier said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What is The Average Salary in Osaka?

GaijinPot Blog

food

6 Healthy Japanese Snacks For You and Your Kids

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Odawara Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Find a Job in Japan: 2025 Definitive Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Do You Have to Pay the NHK Fee?

GaijinPot Blog

How Long Does It Take to Apply for a Visa in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

10 Snow Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Hirosaki Castle Snow Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel