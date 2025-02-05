Japan's 2 major airlines log record sales on inbound tourism demand

Japan Airlines Co and ANA Holdings Inc posted record-high sales in the nine months that ended December, supported by strong inbound tourism demand, the latest earning results by Japan's two biggest airlines showed.

JAL posted a net profit of 91.05 billion yen in the April-December period, up 6.0 percent from a year earlier. Sales rose 10.9 percent to 1.39 trillion yen, the highest level for the period since the company relisted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2012.

ANA saw its sales grow 10.3 percent to 1.70 trillion yen, but its net profit fell 10.0 percent to 134.03 billion yen, with the weak yen pushing up fuel and other costs.

Both companies posted significant rises in revenue from international flights, while their domestic flights also fared well due to strong demand in leisure activities.

JAL said in its earnings report released Tuesday that the number of passengers on domestic flights for the three months from October significantly increased from the same period a year before, thanks to its campaigning efforts to boost demand.

Yuji Saito, executive vice president and chief financial officer at JAL, also told a press conference that inbound demand remains "strong."

JAL left unchanged its full-year forecast, expecting a net profit of 100 billion yen on sales of 1.93 trillion yen.

ANA, which announced its earnings report Monday, lifted its net profit forecast for the year ending March to 140 billion yen, from an earlier projection of 120 billion yen.

Annual sales are now forecast at 2.26 trillion yen, compared with a previous estimate of 2.22 trillion yen, the carrier said.

© KYODO