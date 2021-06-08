Japan's April current account surplus grows six-fold as trade improves

Japan posted a more than six-fold increase in its current account surplus in April to 1.32 trillion yen ($12 billion) as the trade balance swung back into the black due to a surge in exports from a year earlier when the coronavirus pandemic stalled economic activity, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

The current account, one of the widest gauges of international trade, remained in the black for the 82nd month in April, helped by a rise in investment returns, according to the ministry's preliminary report.

A year-on-year increase of 1.12 trillion yen in the current account surplus is the largest since August 2015, a ministry official said.

April saw a larger rise in exports than in imports in terms of value, translating into a trade surplus of 289.5 billion yen. That is a reversal from a deficit of 926.9 billion yen a year earlier when shipments from Japan slumped amid the spread of the coronavirus that led to a state of emergency in the country and lockdown measures overseas.

Among items that pushed up the country's exports by 38.0 percent from a year ago to 6.83 trillion yen were cars and auto parts, apparently reflecting a recovery in auto demand in key markets such as the United States and China. Amid a global shortage of chips, shipments of semiconductor-making equipment increased.

Imports jumped 11.3 percent to 6.54 trillion yen, getting a lift from a rise in crude oil and petroleum products,

Another key component of the current account, primary income, gained 7.3 percent to 2.18 trillion yen, lifted by Japanese companies receiving dividend payments from their overseas subsidiaries, according to the Finance Ministry,

As the coronavirus pandemic continued to depress travel demand, however, Japan saw its travel surplus shrink to 16.0 billion yen from 22.4 billion yen a year earlier. The travel balance shows the amount of money foreign tourists spend in Japan versus Japanese spending abroad.

The services trade balance came to a deficit of 954.8 billion yen, expanding from 787.8 billion yen in the red.

