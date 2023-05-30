Japan's April jobless rate falls to 2.6%

Japan's unemployment rate in April fell 0.2 percentage point from the previous month to 2.6 percent, the first improvement in three months, in a sign of a continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Tuesday.

The number of people with jobs stood at a seasonally adjusted 67.44 million, surpassing the pre-pandemic level of 67.36 million for the same month in 2019, as more people started working amid moves by companies to raise wages, a government official said.

The job availability ratio remained flat at 1.32 in April, indicating there were 132 job openings for every 100 job seekers, according to separate government data.

The number of job openings decreased 0.6 percent from the previous month, while that of job seekers declined 0.7 percent, the labor ministry said.

By sector, new job openings in accommodation and food services increased 8.2 percent from a year earlier, while those in construction and manufacturing decreased 9.6 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively.

Megumi Wada, a researcher at the Daiwa Institute of Research, said many hotels and restaurants tried to bump up hiring ahead of the country's major holiday season from late April through early May, while the declines seen in some sectors likely reflected weakening demand overseas.

The total number of unemployed people stood at a seasonally adjusted 1.80 million in April, down 7.7 percent from the previous month, data from the internal affairs ministry showed.

Among them, 730,000 people voluntarily left their jobs, down 11.0 percent, while 440,000 people were dismissed, down 15.4 percent from the previous month.

The unemployment rate stood at 2.7 percent for men, down 0.3 point from the previous month, while the rate for women declined 0.1 point to 2.4 percent.

"The unemployment rate is projected to continue declining moderately to the pre-pandemic level in the lower 2 percent range, along with the normalization of economic activities," Wada said.

Earlier in May, the Japanese government downgraded COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal flu and significantly relaxed its intensive medical rules, marking a major shift in its approach after three years of dealing with the disease.

