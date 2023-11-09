Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's April-Sept current surplus triples to record ¥12.7 tril

TOKYO

Japan's current account surplus in the first half of fiscal 2023 tripled from a year earlier to a record 12.71 trillion yen ($84 billion), lifted by record-high foreign investment returns as falling energy import costs trimmed the trade deficit, government data showed Thursday.

Primary income stood at 18.38 trillion yen, up 3.9 percent from a year earlier, as higher overseas yields and a weaker yen boosted the total. The figure was the highest since comparable data became available in fiscal 1985.

As energy prices dropped, the trade deficit for resource-poor Japan shrank 84.7 percent to 1.41 trillion yen, with overall imports down 13.2 percent at 51.03 trillion yen.

Exports were flat at 49.62 trillion yen, according to the preliminary data. Auto shipments, particularly to the United States, remained robust as the impact of parts shortages continued to ease.

The current account balance is one of the widest gauges of international trade. Japan's fiscal-half surplus fell sharply last year, as crude oil and other energy imports surged amid Russia's war in Ukraine and the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The services deficit fell 29 percent to 2.33 trillion yen, but the travel surplus saw a roughly 15-fold increase to 1.65 trillion yen, a record on a six-month basis, as the number of foreign visitors to Japan jumped.

A travel surplus means the amount of money spent by foreign visitors in Japan exceeds that spent by Japanese abroad.

A weaker yen gives foreign travelers more purchasing power. For Japan, it boosts the overseas profits of exporters but deals a blow to importers.

Compared with a year earlier, the yen was 5.2 percent weaker against the U.S. dollar and was down 10.5 percent against the euro as the Bank of Japan maintained ultralow rates at a time when its U.S. and European peers were hiking interest rates.

In September alone, the current account surplus more than tripled to 2.72 trillion yen, as the goods trade balance returned to the black.

The surplus came to 341.2 billion yen after imports dropped 18.1 percent to 8.72 trillion yen, while exports grew 2.6 percent to 9.06 trillion yen.

Primary income shrank 1.1 percent to 3.08 trillion yen.

Numbers ticking along very nicely. Imports substantially down. Record travel surplus due to the incredible boom in tourism to Japan. It almost seems like half the world is desperate to get to Japan in the next few months!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

