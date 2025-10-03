Japan's August jobless rate rises to 2.6%; highest in 13 months

Japan's unemployment rate in August rose to 2.6 percent from 2.3 percent in the previous month, marking the highest level in 13 months, government data showed Friday.

The jobless rate matched the level marked in July last year, worsening for the first time in five months, with the number of people leaving their jobs voluntarily increasing 13.2 percent from the previous month to 770,000.

The job availability ratio decreased 0.02 point from July to 1.20, falling for the first time in two months, separate data showed, as many companies refrained from hiring due to budgetary constraints caused by difficulties in passing on higher costs to consumers.

The latest job-to-applicant ratio released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare means there were 120 job openings for every 100 job seekers.

The number of people with jobs declined 0.3 percent to a seasonally adjusted 68.1 million, and those without jobs grew 9.1 percent to 1.79 million, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Of those not in work, 430,000 individuals were dismissed, up 19.4 percent.

New job offers fell in all major industries surveyed. There were 16.1 percent fewer job offers in the lifestyle and entertainment services sector than a year earlier, and wholesale and retail logged a 12.7 percent decline, the labor ministry said.

A ministry official said that some firms paused hiring while assessing the impact of the higher minimum hourly wage.

Japan's average minimum hourly pay was raised to a record 1,121 yen for the current fiscal year starting in April, up 6.3 percent from a year earlier, reflecting rising living costs.

