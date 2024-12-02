Japan's capital spending in July-Sept. rises 8.1% on year

Capital spending by Japanese companies in the July-September quarter rose 8.1 percent from a year earlier, reflecting strong semiconductor demand, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

Investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment totaled 13.41 trillion yen, marking the 14th consecutive quarter of increase.

Major sectors ramping up capital spending included information and communications machinery as well as delivery and postal services.

Pretax profits decreased 3.3 percent to 23.01 trillion yen in the third quarter of 2024, down for the first time in seven quarters.

Sales grew 2.6 percent to 377.30 trillion yen, a record for the July-September quarter.

The results will be used to revise the country's gross domestic product in the July-September period. The Cabinet Office will release next Monday the revision to the preliminary data which showed the economy expanded an annualized real 0.9 percent, for the second straight quarter of growth.

