 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's capital spending in July-Sept. rises 8.1% on year

0 Comments
TOKYO

Capital spending by Japanese companies in the July-September quarter rose 8.1 percent from a year earlier, reflecting strong semiconductor demand, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

Investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment totaled 13.41 trillion yen, marking the 14th consecutive quarter of increase.

Major sectors ramping up capital spending included information and communications machinery as well as delivery and postal services.

Pretax profits decreased 3.3 percent to 23.01 trillion yen in the third quarter of 2024, down for the first time in seven quarters.

Sales grew 2.6 percent to 377.30 trillion yen, a record for the July-September quarter.

The results will be used to revise the country's gross domestic product in the July-September period. The Cabinet Office will release next Monday the revision to the preliminary data which showed the economy expanded an annualized real 0.9 percent, for the second straight quarter of growth.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

culture

Towada

GaijinPot Travel

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

How To Retire In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nenmatsu Chosei: What Are Year-End Taxes in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Christmas Cakes and Stollen in Japan (excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

5 Places To Practice Music In Tokyo (Without Getting In Trouble)

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Places In Tokyo For Gamers

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Do Before Leaving Japan

GaijinPot Blog

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Aisekiya: Japanese Tinder in Real Life

Savvy Tokyo