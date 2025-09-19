 Japan Today
Japan's core consumer prices in August rise 2.7%

TOKYO

Japan's core consumer prices in August rose 2.7 percent from a year earlier, driven by persistently high food costs, government data showed Friday.

The rate of increase in the nationwide consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food, slowed for the third consecutive month, following a 3.1 percent rise in July, due to a drop in energy prices, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The inflation rate has remained above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target since April 2022.

Core-core CPI, which strips away both energy and fresh food to show underlying price trends, climbed 3.3 percent in August, the ministry said.

Prices for food, excluding fresh items, increased 8.0 percent, decelerating from an 8.3 percent rise in July, while those for energy fell 3.3 percent, following a 0.3 percent decline.

