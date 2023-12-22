Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's core consumer prices in November up 2.5%

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.5 percent in November from a year earlier, as hikes broadened in the services sector, but energy-related subsidies limited the overall increase, government data showed Friday.

Despite the slowest gain since July 2022, the core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, remained above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target for the 20th straight month.

The key gauge of inflation was up 2.9 percent in October.

Stripping away energy and fresh food, the core-core CPI rose 3.8 percent, underscoring persistent inflationary pressures, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Among notable gainers, accommodation fees surged 62.9 percent, a year after dropping with the government's discount program aimed at boosting the COVID-hit tourism sector.

Energy prices, meanwhile, dropped 10.1 percent. Without government subsidies to reduce fuel costs, the core CPI would have risen around 3 percent, the ministry said.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tenmonkan

GaijinPot Travel

Kokonoe Yume Suspension Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Abashiri Okhotsk Drift Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide to Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog

12 Popular and Famous Churches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Plants and Flowers For Japanese New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Lolita

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots on Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Abashiri

GaijinPot Travel