Japan's core consumer prices in November up 2.5%

Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.5 percent in November from a year earlier, as hikes broadened in the services sector, but energy-related subsidies limited the overall increase, government data showed Friday.

Despite the slowest gain since July 2022, the core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, remained above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target for the 20th straight month.

The key gauge of inflation was up 2.9 percent in October.

Stripping away energy and fresh food, the core-core CPI rose 3.8 percent, underscoring persistent inflationary pressures, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Among notable gainers, accommodation fees surged 62.9 percent, a year after dropping with the government's discount program aimed at boosting the COVID-hit tourism sector.

Energy prices, meanwhile, dropped 10.1 percent. Without government subsidies to reduce fuel costs, the core CPI would have risen around 3 percent, the ministry said.

© KYODO